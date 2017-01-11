The Mercedes Ugly Duckling With 1,000 HP

For a quarter century now, the German company Mansory has been souping up everything from Bugattis, to Rolls-Royces, to golf carts. And while the company prides itself on the strength of its engineering, the visual tweaks to the cars its modifying can be either great, or a bit...controversial.

Take this car as an example; it's a Mercedes AMG 63, with the newly-developed Mansory M1000 package on it. It's quite possibly the ugliest Mercedes you can buy right now. However, it should absolutely be on any wealthy performance enthusiast's wish list.