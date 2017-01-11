The 2016 Acura NSX Is Here, Has Four Motors

Hello, Acura NSX. Welcome back; it's been a long time. Anything new? Six cylinders. Two turbos. Three electric motors.

You read that right. One of the most important cars of your childhood is not only back—it's been expected for-freaking-ever—it's back as a proper hybrid that's going toe to toe with the BMW i8. To quote one of Acura's execs, "It's just badass, in a luxury car sort of way." It's made right here in America, and there's a fair bet Germany's quaking right now.