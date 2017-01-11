Alfa Romeo's New 510 HP Giulia Is The Sexiest 4-Door On Earth

Naturally, this car's about more than just straight line speed, so it's been engineered to a virtually perfect 50/50 weight distribution. A torque-vectoring differential helps with the cornering, which is further aided by active aerodynamics up front—they'll only come into play at high speeds, so...basically all the time because no one has the kind of restraint needed to keep things slow.

Tipping the scales at under 3,400 pounds is no easy feat for a car like this, but it does so with plenty of carbon fiber, aluminum, and plastic used throughout the car. Translation? Italy's finest is marching on Munich.