Alfa Romeo's New 510 HP Giulia Is The Sexiest 4-Door On Earth

Trying to knock off the M3 is the ubiquitous-yet-unenviable task of every luxury carmaker with even the slightest hint of sporting ambition. It's an exceedingly rare day when someone actually knocks the BMW off its perch, and Alfa Romeo might have just done exactly that with a perfect blend of near-supercar performance and everyday practicality. Meet the all-new, 510 hp Giulia Quadrifoglio.
First things first, though. Listen to that utterly fantastic sound.
The aesthetic on this car is undeniably sexy. It's as if Michaelangelo came back to life to make one more sculpture. Just as sexy though is the 510 hp screaming from the straight six under the hood. According to Alfa, it's inspired by Ferrari tech. Wherever the tech comes from, it helps get the car to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.
Naturally, this car's about more than just straight line speed, so it's been engineered to a virtually perfect 50/50 weight distribution. A torque-vectoring differential helps with the cornering, which is further aided by active aerodynamics up front—they'll only come into play at high speeds, so...basically all the time because no one has the kind of restraint needed to keep things slow.
Tipping the scales at under 3,400 pounds is no easy feat for a car like this, but it does so with plenty of carbon fiber, aluminum, and plastic used throughout the car. Translation? Italy's finest is marching on Munich.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's gonna need some personal time after seeing the Giulia.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.