Say Hello To The 600 hp Alpina BMW B6 Gran Coupe

Alpina has a long history of taking the best BMWs and making them absolutely spectacular. Now, take a look at the 2016 BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe. Yes, it's a long name, and it's a long car, but it's also as fast as it is stunning.
As is Alpina's general M.O., all the tweaks to the body yield a subtle, but comprehensive makeover that's just a little more stable at high speed.
That stability's necessary, as the twin turbo V8 pumps out a nice, even 600 hp, and the all wheel drive system helps it hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed, however, is limited. To 200 mph. That might just be a new Guinness World Record for highest electronic speed limiter on a production car.
And of course, it's got plenty of Myrtlewood to complement all the hand-stitched leather you'd demand from a car like this.
Not that you'd really notice hitting 200 mph.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to test out that speed limiter on the autobahn some day.