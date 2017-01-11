Cars

Say Hello To The 600 hp Alpina BMW B6 Gran Coupe

By Published On 02/11/2015 By Published On 02/11/2015
Alpina BMW B6
BMW

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

Alpina has a long history of taking the best BMWs and making them absolutely spectacular. Now, take a look at the 2016 BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe. Yes, it's a long name, and it's a long car, but it's also as fast as it is stunning.

Related

related

The Best Cars We Drove In January

related

I Built A BMW E30 Track Toy

related

17 Awesome Photos Of The Snow-Filled Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

related

The Best Cars We Drove In January
Alpina BMW B6
BMW

As is Alpina's general M.O., all the tweaks to the body yield a subtle, but comprehensive makeover that's just a little more stable at high speed.

Alpina B6 BMW
BMW

That stability's necessary, as the twin turbo V8 pumps out a nice, even 600 hp, and the all wheel drive system helps it hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed, however, is limited. To 200 mph. That might just be a new Guinness World Record for highest electronic speed limiter on a production car.

Alpina BMW B6
BMW

And of course, it's got plenty of Myrtlewood to complement all the hand-stitched leather you'd demand from a car like this.

Not that you'd really notice hitting 200 mph.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to test out that speed limiter on the autobahn some day.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

related

READ MORE
The Coolest-Looking Cars That Came Out This Year
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like