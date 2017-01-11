All Hail The New King Of Cadillacs

$12,000,000,000. Twelve billion dollars. That's how much dough GM's planning on pouring into Caddy's coffers between now and the end of the decade to pop out eight brand-spanking-new rides that—if all goes according to plan—will make the brand not just the pride of GM but an engineering standard the world over.

This is the first of those eight. Elvis's brand of choice has a new king: Meet the 2016 Cadillac CT6.