All Hail The New King Of Cadillacs

$12,000,000,000. Twelve billion dollars. That's how much dough GM's planning on pouring into Caddy's coffers between now and the end of the decade to pop out eight brand-spanking-new rides that—if all goes according to plan—will make the brand not just the pride of GM but an engineering standard the world over.
This is the first of those eight. Elvis's brand of choice has a new king: Meet the 2016 Cadillac CT6.
What makes it so special among the Cadillac lineup? A little bit of everything, really. The engine's a 3.0 liter V6 with a pair of turbos helping it hit 400 hp. The rear wheels steer to help the mammoth—it's roughly the same size as a BMW 7 Series—maintain much more sporting levels of agility, and the car's structure is so efficient that Cadillac claims it's about as light as the much smaller CTS...not to mention the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes E-Class. Clearly, Cadillac brass is going with a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to discussing the German rivals.
It wouldn't be a Cadillac if it didn't have something special going on on the inside. The sound system uses 34 different Bose speakers. The heater and AC? Fully adjustable for each individual seat. Even the display on the dashboard gets into the act with a 10.2-inch screen featuring 1280x720 resolution.
Of course the CT6 has all the gadgets you'd expect from the brand's luxury flagship car. It's running the latest iteration of Cadillac's heat-sensitive night vision and the rearview mirror is now a fancy screen for the rearview camera. Those'll both be useful, assuming you can be bothered to actually drive the car instead of just taking advantage of the massaging seats.
Is this going to be the car that signals Cadillac's return to the top? Obviously we'll all just have to wait and see, but there are about twelve billion signs that point to "yes."
Production starts this fall, and you can expect to see these on the road starting early next year.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He once spent six months restoring a Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham.
