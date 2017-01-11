The 2016 Camaro Is A Leaner, Meaner Mustang Fighting Machine

Meet your 2016 Chevy Camaro. It's a 455 hp, 3700-pound dose of Americana, made by putting the engine of a Corvette Stingray in the chassis of the Cadillac ATS, then dipping everything in Camaro's rich history.
Under the hood is, unsurprisingly, the same engine that's found in the Corvette, but with about 20 percent new parts. The result? 455 hp, and that's before the real performance variants roll out.
Fine tuning the shape of the car so that it makes engineers and average Camaro buyers equally happy—it is a Camaro, after all—meant throwing the car in a wind tunnel for over 350 hours while every surface was studied. The result is details like a front grille that looks normal to the untrained eye but that aids engine cooling significantly.
You don’t have to look closely to notice that the hood is much more 3D than before. That’s the designers’ way of emphasizing the Camaro’s heart and soul: the engine. There’s also a smooth panel that runs from the front of the car to the middle—kind of like the underside of a pure race car—that helps keep the car planted at high speeds.
Inside, there's a flat bottomed steering wheel, an eight-inch HD screen for the standard rear view camera, and a Bose sound system...which you might not ever use, because there’s also a f*ck you button that alters the exhaust from sneaking-home-at-3am levels of quietness to, well, a proper muscle car sound.
These sweet looking rings around the air vents are your new A/C interface; they control both temperature and fan intensity.
The new Camaro’s handling prowess is also a significant improvement. The engineers started with the Cadillac ATS’s basic chassis, then altered it to fit the Camaro’s specifications. The result is a supremely stiff structure, which allows for more precise steering and suspension settings.
Speaking of suspension, the SS now has magnetically-adjusted active struts and shock absorbers. It’s much like the setup you can get in the outgoing 1LE or the Corvette Z06, and it monitors the road and your inputs about 1000 times per second, adjusting accordingly to make sure you’re glued to the road.
