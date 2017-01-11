Meet the Twin Turbo, 660 hp Ferrari 488 GTB

Of course, the engine had a little something to do with that. Two turbos force air into eight cylinders—it's the first mid-engined turbo V8 that Ferrari's put on the road since the F40—and 660 creaming Italian horsepower is the result. That means 60 mph happens in just 3.0 seconds.



