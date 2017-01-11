Cars

The 2016 Ford GT Is Proof That The Car Gods Are Listening

Published On 01/12/2015
All Photos: Ford Motor Company

The Ford GT40 was the single greatest creation to ever come out of a personal feud between industrialists. When Ford revived it briefly in the 2000s as the Ford GT, it was still capable of taking on the best of the best from Italy at a fraction of the price, though it was all too short-lived in terms of a production run.

But now it's back. Meet the 2016 Ford GT.

The 2016 Ford GT

Underneath those beautiful lines that are clearly reminiscent of the car's heritage lurks some properly modern tech. 600 hp comes via a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that's derived from Ford's Daytona prototype race cars, and the only transmission Ford's offering is a seven-speed dual clutch transaxle that can change gears faster than a human being can blink.

The 2016 Ford GT
Ford

Inside, the design is about as close as one can get to the sexy panel of switches and dials that the original car had, considering physical switches and dials are essentially confined to the past.

Ford GT
Ford

Not that you can tell from this photo, but the entire cockpit's carbon fiber. To aid in rigidity, the seats are built directly into the passenger cell, so in order to get things how you like 'em, you've gotta move the pedals and steering wheel to you.

Also, take a close look at the steering wheel. There's not much you can't control from it, including tailoring the instrument panel's readouts to your own needs.

The Ford GT's doors swing out and up
Ford

A slight departure from previous GT40 and Ford GT design, the doors swing upwards and outwards, in one of the most hallowed of supercar traditions.

The 2016 Ford GT
Ford

One huge area of change, though, is the development of active aerodynamics: the rear spoiler will alter its angle of attack not just based on speed, but driver input as well. In other words, if you're braking, turning, or doing anything that would generally be helped by more downforce, you'll have exactly that.

The 2016 Ford GT
Ford

With only a few exceptions, this car is nothing but carbon fiber, from the classic and deep cooling vents up front, to the sexiest flying buttresses seen on a car in decades.

The 2016 Ford GT has active suspension
Ford

And as you'd expect, it features a fully active suspension that adapts to the road, but the geometry of the design itself has much more in common with a thoroughbred race car than a street car, and virtually every aspect can be adjusted to suit both a given driving style, and a given track.

The Ford GT is Back
Ford

The 20 inch wheels house carbon ceramic brakes that'll be able to slow the car from speeds in excess of 200 mph reliably and consistently. Ford isn't admitting it just yet, but rumors are rampant that the car is destined to follow in its Grandfather's footsteps and compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.

The 2016 Ford GT
Ford

That ass though.

Ford GT
Ford

Ford hasn't released pricing just yet, but expect this to go for, give or take, a lot. It'll enter into production next year, or you can drive it in Forza 6 much, much sooner.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's in absolute awe of this car.

