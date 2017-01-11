Ford's Shelby GT350 R Is The Most Track-Ready Mustang Ever Built

The term 'souping-up' comes from old horse racing cheats who would feed thoroughbreds a mixture of performance enhancing drugs. There's no cheating going on here, but there's definitely a ton of performance enhancement at play, and the car sure as hell looks addictive.

Ford's just announced the Shelby Mustang GT350 R. Basically, give a GT350 some good old fashioned modifications aimed squarely at track use, and you'll start to get the idea, but it's way more than that.