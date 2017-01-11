The World's Most Powerful Production Car

Welcome the Koenigsegg Regera. It's the most powerful production car in the world and the fastest hybrid in the world. Still, it's not your typical 1,800 hp-having, 249 mph-going hybrid hypercar. It doesn't even have any gears to shift.
Vital Stats:
- Propulsion: Twin Turbo V8, 3 Electric Motors
- HP: 1,800 (est.)
- Weight: 3,130 lbs
- 93-155 mph: 3.2 seconds*
- 0-249 mph: < 20 seconds*
*No, that's not a typo.
1,800 hp? Zero to 249mph?!? Koenigsegg just listed an acceleration metric that even the legendary McLaren F1 (top speed: 240 mph) can't even participate in. The electric motors alone are 700 hp. The twin turbo V8's a further 1,100 hp. Wanna know what's really impressive, though? The numbers that this car is capable of are simply the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The Regera is equal parts Bugatti Veyron, McLaren P1, and... Toyota Prius.
Even the Veyron, the now-retired king of speed, has to bow to this one in the engine department. That's not why it's similar. Like the Veyron, Regera isn't a glorified race car or a bare bones supercar whose sole focus is the visceral experience of unbridled speed. Rather, it's a luxury car that just happens to be capable of punching a hole through space.
Hell, it's even got a touchscreen running Apple CarPlay in the leather-laden dash.
One of the three electric motors is tied directly to the engine to give it some extra oomph, while the other two provide monstrous torque directly to the rear wheels, just like the P1. Also like the P1, if you're not driving like a madman with a 1,800 hp monster (good luck with that), the Regera can even do around 22 miles as a pure electric vehicle.
The Prius bit? Well, this is a plug-in hybrid. Granted, there's a fair chance that the all-carbon fiber wheels alone cost more than a Prius, but you can pull up and plug in at a Greenpeace rally without getting heckled. Probably.
And then you get to the amazing part. Buried deep within the car is a direct-drive system. Sidestepping all the engineering speak and terms like hydraulic couplings, what you're dealing with is a car with one gear only. Those electric motors provide the off-the-line briskness, and by around 30 mph you're using everything. The wheels are essentially tied to the motor at that point, and you never shift. Top speed? Redline.
Think of it as driving in first gear...all the way to 249 mph. Yeah.
How does a car with no traditional transmission feel? Well, as Koenigsegg himself puts it, "at low rpm, the engine will still feel truly monstrous as the combined torque is unbelievable. The fun of shifting down and planning for the acceleration is quickly forgotten and not missed. It needs to be experienced."
If you're one of the 80 fortunate souls that will be given the chance to drop just shy of $2,000,000 on this, it sounds like one hell of an amazing experience.
