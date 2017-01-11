Cars

Absolute Stunner: Lincoln Just Brought Back The Continental

2016 Lincoln Continental
The Lincoln Continental spent decades at the peak of American luxury, and was the car of choice for everyone from Madmen types to presidents. It died an unceremonious death in 2002, leaving a very large, executive-sized hole in the Lincoln lineup that not even the Navigator could fill. And now it's back in a big, big way. Meet the all-new Lincoln Continental Concept.

Lincoln Continental Concept
Quite simply, this is the most important Lincoln in well over a decade. The word "concept" might be attached to this car, but in this case, all that means is the production version will probably have something other than the glamorous 21-inch wheels you see here.

2015 Lincoln Continental Concept
That gorgeous grill will almost definitely be on the production model...and in time, on every other Lincoln: it's officially the new face of the company. Look very carefully at the door handles and you'll see they're virtually non-existent. They're touch-activated, so the door pops open the minute you touch the handle.

Lincoln Continental Concept
Inside, though, everything gets real. That ocean of chrome you see breaks up the blue hues of the leather and Alcantara seats. And by the way, those seats are adjustable in 30 different directions. There are nearly 11 different inflatable cushions in each one so you can fine-tune the comfort to exactly your own taste.

Lincoln Continental Concept
It's even cooler in the back. Note how the center console goes straight through the front seats? In the back, it's sporting both a tray for your tablet and a champagne cooler. Also awesome: there's something called a "chauffeur's button." Press it, and the front passenger seat folds all the way forward, making more space to recline in the back.

Lincoln Continental Concept
The Continental's rear is all about subtlety, with a taillight that runs the width of the car and exhaust that barely announces that the continental's running the same style of V6 EcoBoost engine also used in the Ford GT and Raptor.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's excited to see the great Lincoln vs. Cadillac rivalry renewed once again.

