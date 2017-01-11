Clutch Performer: Porsche's New Boxster Spyder Is Only Available In Manual

Porsche just took the wrapper off the 2016 Boxster Spyder. The back-to-basics Porsche comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and even a manual-only roof to keep the focus on the purity of the driving experience. It's basically your $82,000 throwback roadster.
Vital Stats:
- Engine: 3.8L Flat Six
- Power: 375 hp
- 0-60 MPH: 4.3
- Top Speed: 180 MPH
- Price Tag: $82,100
To the casual observer, the biggest difference between this and a "normal" Boxster are the twin humps behind the seats that Porsche refers to as "streamliners." Dig deeper, though, and there are subtle changes just about everywhere.
Inside is something that's becoming a bit of a rarity even within the Porsche ranks: a third pedal. You cannot order this car with any form of an automatic transmission. You also can't do anything about the seats, since it comes standard with a pair of Stuttgart's sportiest butt holders. Even the steering wheel is tweaked, clocking in a full centimeter smaller than on any other Boxster.
Purity is the name of the game with the Spyder, so if you're looking for a luxurious experience...look elsewhere. The beautiful (and Spyder-specific) top is all-manual to save a few pounds. Since you'll likely be driving with it open most of the time, the car doesn't even come with a radio or air conditioning. Of course, you can order those as extras if you so desire.
What are you left with, then? Well, the most powerful Boxster that Porsche's ever made, both from an engine standpoint, and an emotional one, since it's just you, the car, and whatever open road floats your boat.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He used to drive past an older Boxster Spyder nearly every day, because some fool left it parked in a driveway.