This Is The Most Expensive Range Rover Ever Made

You've seen Paul Smith's incredible Defender, now prepare yourself for the Range Rover SVAutobiography. Aside from the 550hp under the hood—the most powerful engine ever offered by Range Rover—there's a level of luxury and attention to detail that rivals what you'd find in a Bentley. And that makes perfect sense once you see the $200,000 price tag.
Visually, the SVAutobiography is distinguished by a two-tone paint scheme—the first time Land Rover's offered that as an option—and a slate of SVO-exclusive badges and unique lettering.
It's nice on the outside, but inside is where the magic happens. With reclining seats like these, and the obligatory champagne fridge built into the center console, it's a veritable mobile condo.
The rest of the interior's pretty much equal parts leather, walnut, and brushed aluminum, all thrown together in a way that somehow retains its old-world classiness while adding a modern touch.
And then you get to the back. This aluminum and wood shelf is actually a loading floor, designed specifically so you don't have to strain yourself by putting your heavy luggage in the storage area.
But that's all secondary to the most baller feature any Range Rover can offer: "event seating." It's a pair of seats, complete with footrests, that fold out from the back for the most comfy tailgating experience ever available as a factory option. That "champagne" fridge definitely makes a little more sense now.
You wanna see just how detail-oriented Land Rover's designers were when drawing this up? Look at the machine work on the pedals.
One last bit of opulence included as standard: The SV Autobiography automatically lowers itself when you park, so you don't have a hard time getting in or out.
Great things were expected when Land Rover announced its new Special Vehicle Operations unit last year, and it's safe to say the team is delivering the goods.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's ready for a 48-state road trip in this.