Renault's Alpine Gran Turismo Is A Work Of Art

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
Renault

Over the past 60 years, Alpine—with considerable aid from parent company Renault—produced some of the world's most memorable rally cars, and in general is a beacon of performance in the French automotive world. Named originally for the founder's love of blitzing mountainous passes, Alpine's newest car isn't necessarily real, but it's easily the fastest you'll (virtually) get to drive.

This is the Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo, and it's beautiful.

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
Renault

While it's extremely unlikely we'll ever see anything like this on an actual road or rack track, the fact that it's purely a speculative exercise means the designers got to do basically whatever they wanted without real-world concerns.

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
Renault

As a result, the deeply-cut front actually serves to direct air from the middle—one of the worst possible places for air to get stuck, aerodynamically speaking—to an opening just behind the front wheel, in an effort to reduce drag.

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
Renault

You can see for yourself the sheer openness with which the rear is designed. The pod-like fins keep the air nice and smooth around the wheels, while the shape of the car ensures very little drag as the car moves through the atmosphere.

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
Renault

That panel in back is actually an air brake that'll deploy under heavy braking. Awesomely, the car's brake lights are on the inside of the panel, so they're only visible when it's open.

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo

For reasons that speak more to the Alpine designers' untreated OCD, there's actually a great deal of detail work that went into the open cockpit, including making sure the stitching on the seat is perfect.

Renault Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
Renault

Not that you'll be paying any attention to the stitching when you're sitting on your couch trying to control it at 200 mph. Still. It's nice to know it's there, isn't it?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He hopes the real Renault Alpine looks even remotely similar to this when it finally debuts.

