What's Important About The New Toyota Tacoma? Everything.

Originally conceived as an America-friendly version of the Hilux—a vehicle known as much for its ruggedness as its bare-bones utilitarianism—the Toyota Tacoma has spent the past two decades steadily evolving.

And the new 2016 version (seen here) is a really big deal for Toyota, as it completes Tacoma's transition from entry level work vehicle to pseudo-luxe truck that's intended to be equally adept at daily commutes and weekend shenanigans.

In some respects, it's becoming the BMW 2-Series of trucks: a highly customizable vehicle that's equally suited to daily driver and weekend warrior alike. That alone warrants a closer look.