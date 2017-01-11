The Fastest Audi Ever Made: Meet The 2016 R8

When the Audi R8 first debuted in 2007, it was the first everyday exotic since the demise of the Acura NSX. Then some magnificent fellow at Audi realized that Tony Stark's car of choice would be so much better with the blistering V10 that propelled the Lamborghini Gallardo. So the engineers made that happen. It was glorious, and the R8 V10 became the gentleman’s Lamborghini. Now, though, there's a newer, faster Lambo (the Huracan) and subsequently, there’s now an all new Audi R8. As before, it is glorious.
Vital Statistics:
- Engine: V10
- HP: Up to 610
- Torque: 413 lb-ft
- Weight: 3205
- 0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds
- Top Speed: 205 mph
You may notice that it looks a heck of a lot like the original R8. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, because, Iron Man. The real story is what's on the inside, where you can still get the R8 with your choice of two engines, one of which is a Lamborghini derived V10 that's good for 540 hp. The other option is an even more powerful V10, a mellifluous 610 hp work of art taken directly from the Huracan's engine bay. Rarely has 205 mph been so refined.
Naturally, the drivetrain features Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. High tech materials helped the engineers lighten the new R8 by over a hundred pounds from its predecessor, while they increased rigidity by about 40 percent. Translation: expect it to handle very, very, well.
The interior also looks like a visit to Savile Row, with tasteful bits of carbon fiber and an all-digital display taking place of a traditional instrument cluster. Sadly absent from this iteration is old R8's wonderful gated manual shifter, replaced with seven-speed S-tronic paddle shifters. But if it makes you feel any better, did we mention it will be available with two different versions of the Lamborghini V10???
John Munson is a contributor to Supercompressor. Follow him on Instagram @jwmunson