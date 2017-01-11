Cars

Meet The New 750 HP Shelby Super Snake Mustang

Whenever the name "Shelby" is attached to a Mustang, it's kind of a big deal. When that name results in a 750 hp beast of a car that backs up its moniker of "Super Snake," it's an even bigger deal.

So say hello to the 2015 Shelby Super Snake Mustang. It's like a normal Mustang, but even better, in almost every possible way.

Shelby

Sure, it's got plenty of enhancements inside, with a carbon fiber gauge pod on the dash, embroidered headrests, and plenty of Shelby badging so you'll never forget what you're in.

Shelby

Realistically, though, this is all about performance. 750+ hp comes via that shiny supercharger you see sitting on top of the engine, while anything else that gets hot (transmission, brakes, etc) has additional cooling to make sure it doesn't die a premature death on track.

Shelby

To help keep weight down (and yes, also to make it look stunning) there's plenty of carbon fiber at play here, like the hood, the side sills, and the all the aero bits you see at the front and the back.

Shelby's taking orders now, but it's only making 300 Super Snakes, so they'll um...go fast?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’d like to apologize for that play on words at the end. Couldn't be helped.


