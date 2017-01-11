Audi's New Hybrid Station Wagon Is A Total Beast

The interior echoes the exterior's slick theme, with swaths of leather and Alcantara that are infinitely more “spaceship” than “soccer mom.” The Avant's also packed with all of Audi’s latest tech, including a multi-display touchscreen dash that runs almost the entire width of the interior, two OLED touchscreens for backseat passengers, 3D brake lights that appear to travel towards the driver behind you, and of course, headlights made from fricken' lasers, Scott.

Is the Audi Prologue Avant concept remarkable? Absolutely. Will they make it? Maybe. Is there any cooler way to schlep your stuff? Nope.