Cars

Audi's New Hybrid Station Wagon Is A Total Beast

By Published On 02/25/2015 By Published On 02/25/2015
Audi Prologue Avant
Audi

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

Audi already produces the ruler of all station wagons, the absolutely bonkers, but sadly not-for-the-US 560hp RS6 Avant. Now, Audi's giving that same bonkers Avant treatment to its new and extremely cool A9 Prologue concept

Related

related

How 10 Iconic Car Brands Got Their Names

related

I Drove a Volvo V60 Straight Through Donner Pass

related

14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis

related

How 10 Iconic Car Brands Got Their Names
Audi Avant Prologue
Audi

Vital Statistics:

  • Engine: Turbo Diesel Hybrid
  • HP: 449
  • 0-60 mph: 5.1 seconds
  • MPG: 176
Audi Prologue Avant
Audi

The design consists of sleek, sweeping angles over massive 22 inch wheels, complemented by a giant front grill that gives the car what is best described as an evil, menacing grin. The beauty beyond the grin is that the Prologue Avant's a plug-in hybrid...one tuned to put out a total of 449 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough oomph to get you, your family, the dog, and all of your gear from zero to 60 mph in about five seconds.

And to make sure it corners as fast is it accelerates, the steering comes from all four wheels.

Audi Prologue Avant
Audi

The interior echoes the exterior's slick theme, with swaths of leather and Alcantara that are infinitely more “spaceship” than “soccer mom.” The Avant's also packed with all of Audi’s latest tech, including a multi-display touchscreen dash that runs almost the entire width of the interior, two OLED touchscreens for backseat passengers, 3D brake lights that appear to travel towards the driver behind you, and of course, headlights made from fricken' lasers, Scott.

Is the Audi Prologue Avant concept remarkable? Absolutely. Will they make it? Maybe. Is there any cooler way to schlep your stuff? Nope.

John Munson is a contributor to Supercompressor. Follow him on Instagram @jwmunson

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Cars at the LA Auto Show This Year
Car Show

related

READ MORE
How Motorsport Has Transformed Every Car on the Road

related

READ MORE
Some Flippin' Sweet New Station Wagons Are About to Come Out

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like