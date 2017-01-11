Audi's New Hybrid Station Wagon Is A Total Beast

Audi already produces the ruler of all station wagons, the absolutely bonkers, but sadly not-for-the-US 560hp RS6 Avant. Now, Audi's giving that same bonkers Avant treatment to its new and extremely cool A9 Prologue concept.
Vital Statistics:
- Engine: Turbo Diesel Hybrid
- HP: 449
- 0-60 mph: 5.1 seconds
- MPG: 176
The design consists of sleek, sweeping angles over massive 22 inch wheels, complemented by a giant front grill that gives the car what is best described as an evil, menacing grin. The beauty beyond the grin is that the Prologue Avant's a plug-in hybrid...one tuned to put out a total of 449 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough oomph to get you, your family, the dog, and all of your gear from zero to 60 mph in about five seconds.
And to make sure it corners as fast is it accelerates, the steering comes from all four wheels.
The interior echoes the exterior's slick theme, with swaths of leather and Alcantara that are infinitely more “spaceship” than “soccer mom.” The Avant's also packed with all of Audi’s latest tech, including a multi-display touchscreen dash that runs almost the entire width of the interior, two OLED touchscreens for backseat passengers, 3D brake lights that appear to travel towards the driver behind you, and of course, headlights made from fricken' lasers, Scott.
Is the Audi Prologue Avant concept remarkable? Absolutely. Will they make it? Maybe. Is there any cooler way to schlep your stuff? Nope.
