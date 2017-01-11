Behold: The First New Miata In Nearly A Decade

To hear Mazda say it, the interior was designed by ancient philosophers hell-bent on establishing a calm center in which you can experience the universe. In reality, it's a tightly wrapped package offering optimal ergonomics and only minimal distractions, like speakers in the headrests. This way, you can hear your music over the sound of your hair buffeting in the wind.

The bottom line: this one looks to be a solid step up from the previous MX-5.