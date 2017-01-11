Porsche's Cayman GT4 Is Here. Hope You Know How To Drive Stick.

If you're a Porsche fan, you've no doubt heard the countless conspiracy theories that the engineers had to be careful with the Cayman to not make it faster than the 911. Meet the Cayman GT4. The little 385 hp corner-carver is what happens when you combine the best of the Cayman, and the best of the 911.

The fact that it's coming in at sub $85,000? That's just icing on the cake.