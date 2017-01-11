Cars

Meet America's Newest Supercar

Its official name is the SCG003S. No, that's not its VIN, that's short for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. The S means stradale, Italian for "street." This is the years-in-the-making pet project of noted car collector-slash-occasional Hollywood director James Glickenhaus. It's America's newest supercar and you can already place an order for one.

The thing is, this is no ordinary supercar. It's designed to be a race car, first and foremost. Glickenhaus was somewhat influenced by cars like the original GT40—he owns one—and fondly remembers the days when a race car could be driven to the track. 

What makes this truly unique, though, is that the bodywork is easily removable, so if you want, your crew (if you can afford the car, you can afford a crew) can change the car from race spec to the street spec you see here.

Now, on to the car itself. Power comes by way of a twin turbo Honda V6. Specs haven't been announced, but this is a car that has every intention of going toe to toe with Ferrari, McLaren, and the Ford GT, so somewhere north of 600 hp should be expected.

Unlike most startup supercar companies, the SCG003 has a chassis that's made from nothing but carbon fiber. Making that even more impressive is that it was all developed in-house. This really isn't based on anything else you've ever seen.

The closest thing you can find with which you can compare this car is a LeMans prototype racer. Just look at those lines and imagine the air flowing over them.

Look at the way the rear wheels are distinctly separate from the body, essentially forming a tunnel for the air to travel through.

Kinda looks like the new Ford GT when you think of it like that, doesn't it?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He really hopes this car lives up to the hype.

