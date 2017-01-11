The Batbike You Can Actually Ride

About time.
After four years of development, the highly-anticipated release of the first 12 Ronin motorcycles is here. Built by Magpul Industries, the company famous for its bolstering of firearms, the bikes take an influence from the company's storied background in the military and law enforcement world. Put more simply: these bikes are among the most indestructible on the planet. Like Liam Neeson-indestructible.
Magpul started building in 2009 (after Harley Davidson announced it'd be discontinuing its Buell brand) by buying 47 Buell 1125R bikes and putting them into storage. Shortly after, Ronin Motor Works was created in Denver, Colorado; the team immediately set out to thoroughly redesign the bike from head to toe.
With a meticulous process of innovative modern manufacturing methods and detailed old world craftsmanship, the guys over there have created a bike that God's Earth has never seen before. (That's true about any innovative bike, but you know what we mean.)
The bikes are numbered 1-47, each named after one of the 47 legendary Ronin samurai warriors.
These first 12 bikes released are in a black and silver color scheme, priced at $38,000 apiece. This is actually less than the cost to produce them. The next release will be 10 all-black Ronins, followed by a release of decreasing number until the final five bikes, each one-off versions, are produced. (You can expect price to jump significantly with each release tier.)
The bike is hand-built, starting by stripping down the Buells to the engine, frame, and wheels—basically the only stock parts on it. Eleven new pieces for the bike are hand-cast in aluminum and countless others made from hand laid carbon, or through forged CNC machining. Please, take a minute to watch, and enjoy, that video.
Buells were plagued with cooling issues. Redesigns here have rendered that moot. Other advanced features include a wireless electronic ignition key and specially tuned ECU. Finally, a custom free-flowing exhaust announces to everyone else on the road that this bike's here to be formal, but it wants to party, too.
Bottom line? We want one. From the flat-black paint, to the stealth look and demeanor, this bike is an overwhelming presence. Take a good look now. A limited production of 47 means this is something you will probably never see in person.
