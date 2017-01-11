The Batbike You Can Actually Ride

The bikes are numbered 1-47, each named after one of the 47 legendary Ronin samurai warriors.

These first 12 bikes released are in a black and silver color scheme, priced at $38,000 apiece. This is actually less than the cost to produce them. The next release will be 10 all-black Ronins, followed by a release of decreasing number until the final five bikes, each one-off versions, are produced. (You can expect price to jump significantly with each release tier.)