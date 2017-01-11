Why The Ducati Scrambler Is The Most Important Bike They've Made In Years

To many riders, the concept of one day owning a Ducati is a sexy fever dream filled with carbon fiber and race leathers—an epic fantasy where they’ve accrued enough experience to squeeze every last drop out of the 200+ mph capable race bred machines.

In practicality, however, the average weekend warrior isn’t looking for a detuned superbike to buzz over to Caffeine and Carburators on a Sunday morning. This is why, for the past decade or so, Ducati’s been having its lunch eaten by the likes of Triumph and Honda in the entry level segment, that sub-$10,000 market where most riders develop their lifelong addiction to the two wheeled lifestyle.