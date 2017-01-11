6 Things I Learned Riding Ducati's New "Uncrashable" Multistrada

Ducati invited me and a select few others to the Bosch testing facility outside of Detroit, Michigan, with the promise that it had made the 2015 Multistrada nearly impossible to crash. Unless of course you hit something. With both a new anti-lock breaking system and traction control system, which uses sensors to measure the bike's movement in every direction, the Multistrada is able to provide the maximum amount of brake or acceleration allowed by the available traction in the tires...even while you're leaned over. At least in theory.

Here's what I learned putting all that to the test.