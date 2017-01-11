Cars

Dear Everyone: Shut The Hell Up About The Ford GT's V6 Engine

By Published On 01/14/2015 By Published On 01/14/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 72 hours, Ford has just unveiled one of the most radically important cars in its company's history. Most car guys I talk to are dancing in the streets, celebrating Ford’s ballsy approach to competing in the international supercar market once again. But then you look in the comment sections of leading automotive publications and all you’ll see are knuckleheads bitching about the 600HP V6 EcoBoost Powerplant.

To all of these people, I invite you to shut the hell up.

Related

related

The 2016 Ford GT Is Proof That The Car Gods Are Listening

related

The GT40: 19 Stunning Photos of the Most Beautiful American Race Car

related

The 2016 Ford GT Is Proof That The Car Gods Are Listening

How dare you look Ford's greatest gift to the modern car community in the mouth. How dare you poo-poo an engine of a car that hasn't even been driven by an automotive journalist yet. What gives you the right to sit in your mother’s basement and mock the hard work of a group of people that represent the freshest breath of air in Ford’s performance division?

Does your personal taste clash with the design aesthetic of he GT? Fine, talk through it in the comments section. Whine about elements if you must. But for Chrissake, when I post a photo of the cars tail end to Instagram, don't leave some weak frown-emoji next to your "if only it didn't have a v6."

Your opinions on engine technology and performance are FREAKISHLY outdated. It's almost as bad as listening to some old man mask his casual racism behind their outspoken promise to "never buy Japanese." If Ford had the balls to put the GT out into the world with a straight face, you can be damn sure they put a little thought into the engine. So before you spew your BS all over comment sections and dismiss the car like you're too good for it, let's all just agree to give them the benefit of the doubt here and wait till someone actually gets a chance to drive it.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

related

READ MORE
5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like