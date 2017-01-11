Dear Everyone: Shut The Hell Up About The Ford GT's V6 Engine

Does your personal taste clash with the design aesthetic of he GT? Fine, talk through it in the comments section. Whine about elements if you must. But for Chrissake, when I post a photo of the cars tail end to Instagram, don't leave some weak frown-emoji next to your "if only it didn't have a v6."

Your opinions on engine technology and performance are FREAKISHLY outdated. It's almost as bad as listening to some old man mask his casual racism behind their outspoken promise to "never buy Japanese." If Ford had the balls to put the GT out into the world with a straight face, you can be damn sure they put a little thought into the engine. So before you spew your BS all over comment sections and dismiss the car like you're too good for it, let's all just agree to give them the benefit of the doubt here and wait till someone actually gets a chance to drive it.