The 10 Best Cars to Have Sex In

Let's be honest: the best automobiles are the ones that take you from point A to point XXX. The sexy backseat rendezvous is one the finest perks of car ownership, even more so than trips to Denny's and singing along with those 10 CDs you still have lying around. Everyone remembers the first car they had sex in -- and what a mess it was: dirty seats, tight spaces, shifters in places shifters should never be. Ford actually just concluded a study with YourTango that revealed that 57% of Americans had either their first sexual experience, first time to say "I love you," or first breakup (or maybe all three in one night?) in their car.