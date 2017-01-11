Ford's New eBike Is A Pothole-Dodging, Battery-Powered Beast

Yeah, the design is cool, but where this bad boy really shines is with its compatible app, MoDe:Link. The app can plan out just about everything for your commute, including real-time road conditions for your route and an estimate of the least possible level of exertion it'll take you to get to where you're going so you won't have to come into work dripping sweat. The most futuristic feature? An Apple Watch extension that detects potholes and vibrates the handlebars before you hit them and bust yourself up.

As of now, the Flex is still just a prototype. When it finally comes though, we'll be on it, avoiding potholes and zipping up hills like we're in the Tour de France.