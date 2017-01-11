10 Classic French Cars About To Be Outlawed In Paris
Paris has a pollution problem. A bad one. So, naturally, the answer isn't to crack down on offending corporations but to...ban all classic cars?
In an attempt to get rid of Paris' diesels (upwards of 80% of all cars on French roads are diesel), the city is set to ban all cars made prior to 1997 from driving in the city center. Starting this summer you can only drive 'em at night, and within two years, you won't be allowed do that. The ban extends to motorcycles, too.
The following is just a quick reminder of some of the most incredible French cars ever built. Unless something changes, these will all be outlawed.
1. Renault 5 Turbo
A turbo four cylinder where the rear seat should go? What's not to love?
2. Citroen DS
The car was a technological tour de force in the 1950s.
3. Talbot Lago T150
Custom coachbuilders led to a series of some of the most striking cars ever built.
4. Renault Alpine A110
It's less than 1,300 lbs, rear engined, and dominated the rally scene for years.
5. Bugatti Type 41
Of course no one's ever gonna drive one of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world on the street. But it's nice to know you could.
6. Venturi Coupe 260
A classic sports coupe... just one few outside of France are familiar with.
7. Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
One of the legendary Group B rally homologation specials.
8. Facel Vega
Picture a two door, French version of an American Sedan... with a Chrysler Hemi V8.
9. Peugeot 504
A family sedan and coupe that could win rallies.
10. Matra Djet
The first mid-engined production car.