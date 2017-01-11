10 Classic French Cars About To Be Outlawed In Paris

Paris has a pollution problem. A bad one. So, naturally, the answer isn't to crack down on offending corporations but to...ban all classic cars?

In an attempt to get rid of Paris' diesels (upwards of 80% of all cars on French roads are diesel), the city is set to ban all cars made prior to 1997 from driving in the city center. Starting this summer you can only drive 'em at night, and within two years, you won't be allowed do that. The ban extends to motorcycles, too.

The following is just a quick reminder of some of the most incredible French cars ever built. Unless something changes, these will all be outlawed.