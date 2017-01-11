Cars

10 Classic French Cars About To Be Outlawed In Paris

The Best French Cars
Tom Wood ©2015 Courtesy of RM Auctions

10 Classic French Cars About To Be Outlawed In Paris

Paris has a pollution problem. A bad one. So, naturally, the answer isn't to crack down on offending corporations but to...ban all classic cars?

In an attempt to get rid of Paris' diesels (upwards of 80% of all cars on French roads are diesel), the city is set to ban all cars made prior to 1997 from driving in the city center. Starting this summer you can only drive 'em at night, and within two years, you won't be allowed do that. The ban extends to motorcycles, too. 

The following is just a quick reminder of some of the most incredible French cars ever built. Unless something changes, these will all be outlawed.

The Best Classic French Cars
Jean-Jacques M.

1. Renault 5 Turbo

A turbo four cylinder where the rear seat should go? What's not to love?

The Best Classic French Cars
mompl

2. Citroen DS

The car was a technological tour de force in the 1950s.

The Most Classic French Cars
Darin Schnabel

3. Talbot Lago T150

Custom coachbuilders led to a series of some of the most striking cars ever built.

The Best French Cars
Tom Wood ©2015 Courtesy of RM Auctions

4. Renault Alpine A110

It's less than 1,300 lbs, rear engined, and dominated the rally scene for years.

The Most Classic French Cars
Georg Sander

5. Bugatti Type 41

Of course no one's ever gonna drive one of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world on the street. But it's nice to know you could.

The Best Classic French Cars
Thomas Riaud

6. Venturi Coupe 260

A classic sports coupe... just one few outside of France are familiar with.

The Best Classic French Cars
Tim Scott ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions

7. Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

One of the legendary Group B rally homologation specials.

The Best Classic French Cars
Bonhams

8. Facel Vega

Picture a two door, French version of an American Sedan... with a Chrysler Hemi V8.

The Best Classic French Cars
Peugeot

9. Peugeot 504

A family sedan and coupe that could win rallies.

The Best Classic French Cars
Bonhams

10. Matra Djet

The first mid-engined production car.

