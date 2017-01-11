This Full-Size Inflatable Dummy Tank Is Only $300

When compared to a $6 million tank, even the fancy $3,000 heat-signature versions are cheap. These inflatable models off Ali Baba—the Amazon of the east—have plenty of models to choose from, including Russia's new battle tank, the T-80, and one similar to the M1 Abrams.

And if you really want to get crazy, you can get an inflatable fighter plane to spruce up your yard.



Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompresor. He would like to drive a tank someday. Follow him on Instagram.