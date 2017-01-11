This Full-Size Inflatable Dummy Tank Is Only $300

If you really, really wanted to, you could buy a tank. Unlike a space shuttle or something truly unobtainable, it does in fact have a price, if astronomical. But if you want people to think you have a tank, you're in luck if you have a couple hundred bucks laying around.
At full scale 1:1 ratios, these inflatable replicas of various tanks are both affordable and durable—up to military specifications. That's right, there is a military specification for inflatable tanks.
Inflatable tanks are as old as tanks themselves. Created as decoys, they served as massive scarecrows against approaching enemy troops. They're still around today, and the U.S. even has special ones that send off the similar heat signature and can take some damage, giving retreating forces up to an hour while the enemies deal with the decoy.
When compared to a $6 million tank, even the fancy $3,000 heat-signature versions are cheap. These inflatable models off Ali Baba—the Amazon of the east—have plenty of models to choose from, including Russia's new battle tank, the T-80, and one similar to the M1 Abrams.
And if you really want to get crazy, you can get an inflatable fighter plane to spruce up your yard.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompresor. He would like to drive a tank someday. Follow him on Instagram.