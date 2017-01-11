24 Hilarious Vanity Plates That Actually Exist

If there's one area where it's 300 percent okay to be ridiculously vain, it's in the license plate department. Taking the time, energy, and money to request a batsh*t insane license plate is something you do for yourself, but it's also a public good. It brings smiles, chuckles, and opportunities for the general populous to let off steam—we all need something to curse at after a long day in the office.
From the boastful to the hilarious, here are the 24 best vanity plates we found that deserve a round of applause. Or a short jail term. Either way, fabulous.
1. A55 RGY
Sent to a small, portable computer company in the Sunshine State, this plate represents one of the greatest triumphs of serendipity. Read the whole story on The Smoking Gun.
2. VLAD THE
Punny.
3. PENN15
Dude sure won the penis game.
4. BIG COX
Or maybe this guy did.
5. STFU-PLS
This does not say good things about the Volkswagen's soundproofing. Better get a Rolls.
6. HI DEBT
Nice apartment dude!
7. HOR5 SH1T
Guess they really don't pay those DMV employees well.
8. ETALLIC
Should have been done in black.
9. SNAKEGUY
This guy.
10. VIAGRA
Explains the mid-life crisis.
11. TITAYS
Believe it's spelled with an extra "y," sir.
12. VIBER8R
Guessing this thing's redlining like 80 percent of the time it's on the road.
13. LOL MPG
F***ing Texas.
14. 55HOLE
What a nice Honda Prelude.
15. NOT OJS
A deft pop culture reference in a sea of bathroom humor.
16. OH YESSS
Oh, yes.
17. WAS HIS
Revenge is a dish best served with your enemy's BMW.
18. AGINAL
It only costs $10 per year extra to get a vanity plate in Virginia...for now.
19. JEDI IAM
Yoda syntax we love.
20. 1I1I11I
Brilliant. Still no tickets. The guy with "1111111" is still pretty pissed, though.
21. EPIC FAI
Virginia, it might be time to raise those vanity plate prices.
22. VAG DOC
It's no ASSMAN (see intro), but not all doctors can be proctologists.
23. HISSSSS
Animal jokes.
24. EXCURSME
You're excursed.
