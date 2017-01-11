Cars

24 Hilarious Vanity Plates That Actually Exist

By Published On 09/04/2014 By Published On 09/04/2014
These vanity plates know what's up
If there's one area where it's 300 percent okay to be ridiculously vain, it's in the license plate department. Taking the time, energy, and money to request a batsh*t insane license plate is something you do for yourself, but it's also a public good. It brings smiles, chuckles, and opportunities for the general populous to let off steam—we all need something to curse at after a long day in the office.

From the boastful to the hilarious, here are the 24 best vanity plates we found that deserve a round of applause. Or a short jail term. Either way, fabulous. 

Funny License Plates
Photos1

1. A55 RGY

Sent to a small, portable computer company in the Sunshine State, this plate represents one of the greatest triumphs of serendipity. Read the whole story on The Smoking Gun.

Funny License Plates
Distractify

2. VLAD THE

Punny.

Funny License Plates

3. PENN15

Dude sure won the penis game.

Funny License Plates
Funny License Plates

4. BIG COX

Or maybe this guy did.

Funny License Plates
Vitamin Ha

5. STFU-PLS

This does not say good things about the Volkswagen's soundproofing. Better get a Rolls.

These vanity plates know what's up
Vitamin Ha

6. HI DEBT

Nice apartment dude!

These vanity plates know what's up
Freaking News

7. HOR5 SH1T

Guess they really don't pay those DMV employees well.

These vanity plates know what's up
206 For the Twenties

8. ETALLIC

Should have been done in black. 

These vanity plates know what's up
Belief Net

9. SNAKEGUY

This guy.

These vanity plates know what's up
The Viral Trend

10. VIAGRA

Explains the mid-life crisis.

These vanity plates know what's up
One Man's Blog

11. TITAYS

Believe it's spelled with an extra "y," sir.

These vanity plates know what's up
Funny License Plates

12. VIBER8R

Guessing this thing's redlining like 80 percent of the time it's on the road. 

These vanity plates know what's up
RSVLTS

13. LOL MPG

F***ing Texas.

These vanity plates know what's up
Imgur

14. 55HOLE

What a nice Honda Prelude.

These vanity plates know what's up
Blogspot

15. NOT OJS

A deft pop culture reference in a sea of bathroom humor.

These vanity plates know what's up
Image Shack

16. OH YESSS

Oh, yes.

These vanity plates know what's up
Imgur

17. WAS HIS

Revenge is a dish best served with your enemy's BMW.

These vanity plates know what's up
Imgur

18. AGINAL

It only costs $10 per year extra to get a vanity plate in Virginia...for now. 

These vanity plates know what's up
Aggressive Comix

19. JEDI IAM

Yoda syntax we love.

These vanity plates know what's up
Imgur

20. 1I1I11I

Brilliant. Still no tickets. The guy with "1111111" is still pretty pissed, though.

These vanity plates know what's up
Funny Junk

21. EPIC FAI

Virginia, it might be time to raise those vanity plate prices.

These vanity plates know what's up

22. VAG DOC

It's no ASSMAN (see intro), but not all doctors can be proctologists.

These vanity plates know what's up
All Ford Mustangs

23. HISSSSS

Animal jokes.

These vanity plates know what's up
Stubborn Thoughts

24. EXCURSME

You're excursed.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann. But only on Twitter.

