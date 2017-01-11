Cars

This Military Grade Boat Is Also An Insanely Rugged 4x4 Truck

There are a lot of people who ride ATVs and think their rigs are pretty cool. They're not necessarily wrong, but if they think they've got truly all-terrain vehicles, they've never seen what the mad scientists at Gibbs Amphitrucks have cooked up and unleashed upon the world. That's right: these badass trucks drive on land AND water.

These aren't James Bond gadgets either. These trucks are the real deal: vehicles you can take off-road, then off-land. There are two models, the Phibian and Humdinga. Both are capable of highway speeds on land and over 30 mph on water, so if you find yourself in some type of all-terrain chase situation, you're definitely in good shape. And you'll have room for your whole crew, too—the Humdinga fits seven passengers, and the Phibian has room for 15. Clearly you won't find these on the lot, but you can at least check out the videos below to see what they're really capable of.

