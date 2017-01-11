Cars

This Tiny Nissan Glows In The Freaking Dark

Glow in the Dark Nissan Leaf
Nissan

This is Nissan's latest Leaf. Mechanically, there's nothing unique about the company's all-electric flag-bearer, but the paint's a specially formulated glow-in-the-dark hue that's probably more scientifically advanced than the car itself.

The whole thing's supposed to get you talking about conservation of energy, since the glowing is a slow emission of stored UV energy from the sun.

Glow in the dark Nissan Leaf
Nissan

Of course, glow-in-the-dark paint's hardly new, as your childhood ceiling could probably attest, but this is a bit different. Nissan claims it's all organic, and made using a material called Strontium Aluminate. Think of it as the vastly superior, much more expensive version of the stuff you had as a kid.

Glow in the dark Nissan Leaf
Nissan

It's kind of difficult to tell on the Leaf, but scientifically speaking, the paint's about 10x brighter than its plebeian cousin.

Nissan

It lasts a lot longer, too. As you can see in this video, you've got about 10 hours of glow-y goodness after dark, and if Nissan's right, it'll do that every night for the next 25 years.

Now, let's see 'em use it as a contrast color on a GT-R.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. The only glow-in-the-dark stuff he had as a kid were highway retaining walls for his slot cars.

