4 Historic 911s Are Being Auctioned Off On The Same Day

Every year a bunch of well-to-do automotive enthusiasts take their rides out to Amelia Island and put on some of the best shows—and auctions—anywhere in the world. This year is certainly no exception, though if you've got an active interest in Porsches, you might want to pay a bit more attention to the Gooding & Co. auction than usual.
Here's a quartet of some of the finest 911s you'll ever see, all going to auction on the same day. Want the set? It'll likely cost you around $5 mil.
1975 911 Carrera 3.0 RS
Estimated Price Range: $550,000 to $750,000
How good is the 3.0 RS? You'd be forgiven for thinking this was just another Porsche, since it outwardly resembles the rest of its family. It is, however, a true track and street car and spent the first few years of its life as a bona fide racer, with a podium finish at LeMans added to its resume. Looking at it now, the only word that really applies is sleeper. [See More]
1973 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Lightweight
Estimated Price Range: $1,100,000 to $1,400,000
If the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Lightweight is one of the holy grails of the Porsche world, then this one's a holy grail of the RS world. It was imported to Switzerland in the mid 1970s, then raced by an amateur racer for many years, before crossing the atlantic and receiving a world class restoration. There's simply not a finer 911 to dream about. [See More]
1996 993 GT2
Estimated Price Range: $950,000 to $1,250,000
To give you a small idea of how important this car is, the 430 hp 911 turbo variant was actually only produced to make Porsche's racing version legal. That's why Porsche gave it a widebody kit before letting it leave Stuttgart, and why it never bothered exporting it to America. Most cars of its ilk aren't allowed into the country for another six years, but this one's been through all the laborious paperwork, and its ascent up the price tag ladder is probably just getting started. [See More]
1974 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
Estimated Price Range: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000
This was the personal plaything of a man named Hector Alonso Rebaque, who spent quite a few years racing in Formula One. In it, he won a 1,000 km race on the streets of Mexico City, took a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona, then won its class at Sebring...eight years later. That's about as impressive as the fact that every mile this car's ever been driven is well documented. [See More]
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd like to remind you to click through and check these Porsches out. Their histories are that impessive.