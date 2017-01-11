4 Historic 911s Are Being Auctioned Off On The Same Day

Every year a bunch of well-to-do automotive enthusiasts take their rides out to Amelia Island and put on some of the best shows—and auctions—anywhere in the world. This year is certainly no exception, though if you've got an active interest in Porsches, you might want to pay a bit more attention to the Gooding & Co. auction than usual.

Here's a quartet of some of the finest 911s you'll ever see, all going to auction on the same day. Want the set? It'll likely cost you around $5 mil.