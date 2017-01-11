Greece Is Filled With Insanely Cheap Cars For Sale Right Now

With all the news and market-worrying going on surrounding Greece's financial future, there's one truly amazing thing that's been lost in the mix: you can buy all sorts of badass classic cars for dirt cheap. Right now.
I'm not saying it would be easy—you'd have to either speak Greek or find someone to act on your behalf—but every one of these vehicles is legal to import to the U.S., and brilliantly priced compared to what you'd normally expect to pay. Dig around for yourself at Car.gr. Just make sure to keep it older than 1990 for U.S. import legality...and unless you've just finished reading The Iliad, Google Translate's about to become your best friend.
1976 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Rally Car
Price: $2,234
1990 Alfa Romeo 33 16v 1700
Price: $3,910
1986 Toyota Hilux
Price: $3,238
1974 Land Rover Defender Series III Diesel
Price: $13,295
1987 Lancia Delta Integrale HF Turbo
Price: $5,633
1988 Mercedes-Benz G 230
Price: $5,475
1981 Audi 80
Price: $8,938