Greece Is Filled With Insanely Cheap Cars For Sale Right Now

With all the news and market-worrying going on surrounding Greece's financial future, there's one truly amazing thing that's been lost in the mix: you can buy all sorts of badass classic cars for dirt cheap. Right now.

I'm not saying it would be easy—you'd have to either speak Greek or find someone to act on your behalf—but every one of these vehicles is legal to import to the U.S., and brilliantly priced compared to what you'd normally expect to pay. Dig around for yourself at Car.gr. Just make sure to keep it older than 1990 for U.S. import legality...and unless you've just finished reading The Iliad, Google Translate's about to become your best friend.

1976 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Rally Car

Price: $2,234

car.gr

1990 Alfa Romeo 33 16v 1700

Price: $3,910

car.gr

1986 Toyota Hilux

Price: $3,238

car.gr

1974 Land Rover Defender Series III Diesel

Price: $13,295

car.gr

1987 Lancia Delta Integrale HF Turbo

Price: $5,633

car.gr

1988 Mercedes-Benz G 230

Price: $5,475

car.gr

1981 Audi 80

Price: $8,938

