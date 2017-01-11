The All-Electric One-Person Motorboat

Kayaks, canoes, and rowboats are great for enjoying the serenity of the open water on your lonesome, only they come with one major drawback: requiring physical exertion. No such thing when you're lounging on this one-person electric watercraft, which will chauffer you around while you get busy doing more important things like sipping beer and rocking out to your favorite playlists.
The $3,500 rig looks a bit like a luxurious jet ski with a built-in padded lounge chair, complete with mahogany and chrome accents. In addition to its all-electric 12-volt motor, which will have you cruising a very chill four miles per hour for up to six hours per charge, it also comes equipped with a requisite cooler (big enough for a 12-pack), and a 120-watt stereo. See y'all on the water.