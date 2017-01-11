Deus Customs' Latest Is A Kangaroo Suede-Clad Beamer

If you're really looking to turn heads on the road this summer, here's the perfect motorcycle for you. Straight from the modder masterminds at Deus Ex, the Heinrich Maneuver is a BMW R nineT build that turns an already cool bike into an absolute stunner.
The Heinrich Maneuver project's mission was to create something spectacular, and if you ask us, they definitely succeeded. And while they definitely went for flair, they also focused on function. With all the mods, they've managed to pump up the bike to 110hp at the rear wheel, up 6hp from the standard R nineT. The fuel tank has a special internal labyrinth of alloy channels to offset the fuel load, along with a suede trimmed lidded recess for the fuel filler and ignition. The foot-pegs and controls are set back further from the standard R nineT and the custom dash is more compact as well, so this beast is far more than just something pretty to look at—it's made to ride every day.
The best non-technical aspects of the bike? Probably the custom BMW and Deus tank badges, and the—wait for it—hand-crafted alloy and Kangaroo suede seat. Deus is Australian, after all. Check it out in action below, and if you're in Sydney with a ton of cash and a desire to have the best bike on the road, custom orders are available here.
The Heinrich Maneuver. from Deus Customs on Vimeo.
