Cars

Deus Customs' Latest Is A Kangaroo Suede-Clad Beamer

By Published On 06/15/2015 By Published On 06/15/2015
Deus Ex Machina

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

If you're really looking to turn heads on the road this summer, here's the perfect motorcycle for you. Straight from the modder masterminds at Deus Ex, the Heinrich Maneuver is a BMW R nineT build that turns an already cool bike into an absolute stunner. 

Related

related

These Custom Ducati Scramblers Are Absolutely Sublime

related

These Custom Ducati Scramblers Are Absolutely Sublime
Deus Ex Machina

The Heinrich Maneuver project's mission was to create something spectacular, and if you ask us, they definitely succeeded. And while they definitely went for flair, they also focused on function. With all the mods, they've managed to pump up the bike to 110hp at the rear wheel, up 6hp from the standard R nineT. The fuel tank has a special internal labyrinth of alloy channels to offset the fuel load, along with a suede trimmed lidded recess for the fuel filler and ignition. The foot-pegs and controls are set back further from the standard R nineT and the custom dash is more compact as well, so this beast is far more than just something pretty to look at—it's made to ride every day.

Deus Ex Machina

The best non-technical aspects of the bike? Probably the custom BMW and Deus tank badges, and the—wait for it—hand-crafted alloy and Kangaroo suede seat. Deus is Australian, after all. Check it out in action below, and if you're in Sydney with a ton of cash and a desire to have the best bike on the road, custom orders are available here.
  The Heinrich Maneuver. from Deus Customs on Vimeo.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He definitely wants to take this one for a spin.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Cars at the LA Auto Show This Year
Car Show

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like