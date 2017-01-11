Automotive Visionary Henrik Fisker Told Me The Secret To Designing An Iconic Car

What's one piece of advice that you would give your 21-year-old self?

[To] work really hard, try to learn as much as possible. If it’s a car company and you want to be in the car business, join a fairly large car company where you can learn as much as possible. Work very closely with engineers to try and understand what they’re thinking, because that’s one of the most important things today. Car design has changed. It really is a collaborative effort where you need to bring the engineers along on the journey to a great design.



How do you find the balance between designers and engineers?

If you work together with engineers from the beginning, you find a quicker path and maybe the right path. You brainstorm with engineers on how to solve some of the issues that you’re facing when you’re trying to come up with a new design. Sometimes you’re surprised that the engineers have some really good ideas about how to solve a certain issue, and how you can actually get closer to the design, rather than just ignoring it. Then the engineers [don’t have to] come up with something last minute that doesn’t work anymore.

