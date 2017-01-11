I Talked To Henry Ford III About the Ford GT, Le Mans, And Forza 6

You called the car a showcase for the upcoming technologies. What would you say is your favorite feature on the car, something that really resonates strongly with you?

For me, it's probably the carbon fiber. This is the first vehicle we've done that uses carbon fiber in the way that we're using it now. It's a passenger cell. It's the body panels. The way we're bonding it to aluminum to create this ultra high efficiency vehicle and eventually, when it's all said and done, we'll have an extremely competitive power to weight ratio given our competition. That really excites me because it's the next generation of performance, I think. It's not just power, but it's power and efficiency at the same time. I think that's really cool because the advantages of that go far beyond performance in and of itself. It captures what a lot of other people and what a lot of our customers are interested in too, which is fuel efficiency. Creating this product takes the best of both worlds. I think it's really interesting.