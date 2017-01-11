Cars

Here Are 8 Essential In-Car Accessories You Need This Fall

In-car essentials you need this fall
Soon, you'll be driving to a weekend football game along with 100,000 other people, and you'll have no idea where to park. Then you'll drive upstate to an apple orchard with that cutie from the coffee shop, but you're going to get lost and look like a fool, and she's going to text someone else and forget all about you by Monday. Meanwhile, your phone will die because you forgot a charger, and you won't be able to Snapchat, and life might as well be over at that point. 

Because fall is around the corner and all of this is going to happen in the coming months, we've compiled eight in-car essentials to make your driving experience more enjoyable, more possible, and mostly, more fun.  

Oh also: be sure and buckle up. It's the law. 

Flux Capacitor iPhone Charger

Officially the coolest USB charger that you can plug into your car, the Flux Capacitor iPhone Charger provides 2.1 amps to charge multiple tablets at the same time. Yes, that’s significantly less than 1.21 gigawatts of charging power, because that kind of juice would melt your phone and probably send you back in time and your mom would try to make out with you.

Millenium Falcon Sunshade

The damage the sun does to your car is immense, so to keep your car’s beautiful interior from looking like Tanning Mom, you need a sunshade. But to ensure that your car stands out from all the others with a cheapo foil shade, you need this one, so it looks like Han and Chewy are piloting your car. 

WAZE

Waze employs a team of editors to comb through data maps and update in real-time the best routes for avoiding traffic based on up-to-the-second updates from drivers. Basically it’s a team of traffic ninjas that ensures you’ll never get stuck in a logjam again because of a train, construction, or cops.

Cobra JumPak

The JumPack is pretty much the mother of all pocket-sized batteries. It’s essentially a 7500 mAh Li-Cobalt battery with a built in USB outlet so you can run your laptop off of it in an emergency. Or, you can hook it up to a power inverter and run all sorts of camping equipment. It even comes with jumper cables, because it’s powerful enough give you a jump.

Logitech Case [+] iPhone Case

Somehow, this thing barely adds any bulk to your phone while providing everything from reserve battery power, to a cardholder, to a windshield mount for easy navigation. It’s also leather wrapped, holds cash, and has its own stand for video watching…why do you need a wallet again?

Fixed

Fixed is an app for traffic tickets that, after you send them all the necessary info, tells you the likelihood of beating your ticket in court. If you win, you only pay Fixed 25 percent of the original ticket. If you lose, well, you’re in the same place you were in to start with, aren’t you?

Navdy

Navdy’s basically a heads up display that syncs with your phone, so you not only get your GPS data projected onto your windshield, you get push notifications right next to your map. Plus you can dictate Tweets, so you can live Tweet your evening commute. #ughstuckintraffic

Parkopedia Parking

Parkopedia Parking takes away most of the inane pain of dealing with mall patrons...or fellow parkers anywhere. On your dash, PP can inform you where the closest parking space/garage/lot is, how long you can park for, and how much it’ll cost you. No more circling up seven flights of a parking garage only to find out there’s no spaces, even on the top level.


Ryan Hatch is the deputy editor for Supercompressor. He hasn't driven since last Christmas. 

Aaron Miller is the rides editor for Supercompressor. He's driven every single day since last Christmas. 

