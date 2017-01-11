This Minimalist Teardrop Trailer Is A Roadtripper's Dream

For the purist roadtripper who's all about the bare bones experience, High Camp Trailers have got you covered. Measuring just 7 feet wide and 5.5 feet tall, these trailers offer a no-frills way to travel with all your daily necessities in tow.
Constructed with aluminum shells and birch interiors, the trailers fit a standard queen-size bed with 40 extra inches of headroom, and have a dry weight of just 1,250 pounds (comparably, Cricket Trailers have an unloaded weight of 1,460 pounds). They can be beefed up with battery monitors or a solar charging package, or left stripped down to make room for all your hiking gear.
Trailers retail at $14,900, and come with a cooler, cooktop, and mattress.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and is planning a road trip from Portland to Salt Lake City. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.