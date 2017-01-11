Cars

This Guy Built A Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa In His Garage From Scratch

Petrolicious

Everyone wants their very own Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, but very few actually have the millions of dollars it takes to bring one home. Peter Giacobbi decided to take matters into his own hands and just built one himself. From the footage we've seen from our pals at Petrolicious, it's fair to say that he nailed this build.

Petrolicious

The aluminum bodied, V12 powered monster is a near part-for-part reproduction of the legendary 1959 Testa Rossa. Giacobbi was able to find an extra unused frame, and used hard work and ingenuity for the other features to get the car as close to the original as possible.

Petrolicious

It helps that Giacobbi isn't some hobby tinkerer working out of a normal home garage—he's an accomplished car man who served as Director of Engineering for the DeLorean Motor Company. You could say this isn't exactly his first time around the track. 

YouTube/Petrolicious

Check out the video to see the beast in action and hear the story of its birth from a true car sage. You might not be able to pull this build off yourself, but it definitely gives all home garage tinkerers a gold standard to look up to. 


