The Honda Bulldog Is A Whole New Breed Of Motorcycle

Honda Bulldog Concept
Honda

Meet the Honda Bulldog Concept. It's a small concept bike that Honda's billing as a "Lovable Touring Partner" with an emphasis on easy riding on long trips.

Honda Bulldog Concept
Honda

Power comes via a 400cc two-cylinder engine, which is certainly more than enough for any situation you might find yourself in short of ending up in an illegal Taiwanese street race.

Honda Bulldog Concept
Honda

The bike's also equipped with two racks for carrying all your camping supplies, and a pair of storage areas on either side of the fuel tank to hold any extra items.

Man's best friend? It just might be.

