Ford Just Made The Hot Wheels Rip Rod A Real Car

At the 2013 SEMA Show, Hot Wheels dropped the seriously sweet Rip Rod in a full-scale version. The only problem was that it was just a shell designed to fill up space on a display stand. Now, they've dropped the real deal, and it's an insane desert toy every car guy needs to satisfy his inner Hot Wheels-loving child.



The die cast mavens partnered with Ford Racing, which promptly sent the plans to top teams in the States and in Britain—here, the result. The Rip Rod's now a lakebed-drifting monster, powered by a hopped up version of the same three cylinder Ecoboost engine you'd get in a Fiesta. The car weighs basically nothing so it doesn't take much to move it; combined with some super-soft suspension, it just looks fun.