Ford Just Made The Hot Wheels Rip Rod A Real Car

At the 2013 SEMA Show, Hot Wheels dropped the seriously sweet Rip Rod in a full-scale version. The only problem was that it was just a shell designed to fill up space on a display stand. Now, they've dropped the real deal, and it's an insane desert toy every car guy needs to satisfy his inner Hot Wheels-loving child.
The die cast mavens partnered with Ford Racing, which promptly sent the plans to top teams in the States and in Britain—here, the result. The Rip Rod's now a lakebed-drifting monster, powered by a hopped up version of the same three cylinder Ecoboost engine you'd get in a Fiesta. The car weighs basically nothing so it doesn't take much to move it; combined with some super-soft suspension, it just looks fun.
See more of it in action, here. It's time to start collecting Hot Wheels again.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He owned literally hundreds of Hot Wheels when he was a kid. They covered his walls like wallpaper.