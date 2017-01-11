How American Is Your "American-Made" Car?

Think about this for a second. You can buy a Ford that’s made on American soil with parts that were almost all imported from elsewhere, or you can buy a Honda built with American parts, but assembled abroad.

Which is the more “American” car?

Some will say that “American cars are produced by American companies. Period.” Studies like the Cars.com American Made Index look to the number of workers employed in the U.S. (even if a company is based abroad) to determine which vehicles are worthy to be deemed American made. But this ignores the realities of a globalized economy, and the fact that a foreign company’s profits go to its shareholders -- which, overwhelmingly, won’t be American.