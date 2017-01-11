How American Is Your "American-Made" Car?

Think about this for a second. You can buy a Ford that’s made on American soil with parts that were almost all imported from elsewhere, or you can buy a Honda built with American parts, but assembled abroad.
Which is the more “American” car?
Some will say that “American cars are produced by American companies. Period.” Studies like the Cars.com American Made Index look to the number of workers employed in the U.S. (even if a company is based abroad) to determine which vehicles are worthy to be deemed American made. But this ignores the realities of a globalized economy, and the fact that a foreign company’s profits go to its shareholders -- which, overwhelmingly, won’t be American.
To make sense of it all, we poured through American University’s Kogod Made In America Index, which rates a car's “American-ness” based on a number of factors, including what percentage of a vehicle’s parts are manufactured in the United States and Canada (that’s right! Canada counts). Here are the 25 bestselling cars in the USA last year, ranked by their Kogod Index score, or as we like to call it, their Homegrown Index.
25. Nissan Sentra
Number sold in US 2014: 183,268
Company HQ: The Netherlands
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: Japan
Total percentage of American Parts: 15%
Homegrown Index: 8.5
24. Toyota RAV4
Number sold in US 2014: 267,298
Company HQ: The Netherlands
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: Canada
Total percentage of American Parts: 40%
Homegrown Index: 42
23. Nissan Rogue
Number sold in US 2014: 199,199
Company HQ: The Netherlands
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 30%
Homegrown Index: 49
22. Nissan Altima
Number sold in US 2014: 335,644
Company HQ: The Netherlands
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 50%
Homegrown Index: 59
21. Hyundai Elantra
Number sold in US 2014: 222,023
Company HQ: South Korea
Research and development: South Korea
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 39%
Homegrown Index: 60.5
20. Toyota Corolla
Number sold in US 2014: 339,498
Company HQ: Japan
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 55%
Homegrown Index: 61.5
19. Ford Fusion
Number sold in US 2014: 306,860
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 25%
Homegrown Index: 62.5
18. Ford Escape
Number sold in US 2014: 306,212
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 55%
Homegrown Index: 63.5
17. Hyundai Sonata
Number sold in US 2014: 216,936
Company HQ: South Korea
Research and development: South Korea
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 49%
Homegrown Index: 65.5
16. Ford Focus
Number sold in US 2014: 219,634
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 45%
Homegrown Index: 65.5
15. Honda Civic
Number sold in US 2014: 325,981
Company HQ: Japan
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA (except 4-Door Si)
Total percentage of American Parts: 65%
Homegrown Index: 66.5
14. GMC Sierra
Number sold in US 2014: 211,833
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 45%
Homegrown Index: 72.5
13. Chevrolet Silverado
Number sold in US 2014: 529,755
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 45%
Homegrown Index: 72.5
12. Ram 1500
Number sold in US 2014: 439,789
Company HQ: UK
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 61%
Homegrown Index: 74.5
11. Jeep Grand Cherokee
Number sold in US 2014: 183,786
Company HQ: UK
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 63%
Homegrown Index: 75
10. Honda CR-V
Number sold in US 2014: 335,019
Company HQ: Japan
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 70%
Homegrown Index: 76
9. Honda Accord
Number sold in US 2014: 388,374
Company HQ: Japan
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 70%
Homegrown Index: 76
8. Toyota Camry
Number sold in US 2014: 428,606
Company HQ: Japan
Research and development: Japan
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 75%
Homegrown Index: 78.5
7. Jeep Wrangler
Number sold in US 2014: 175,328
Company HQ: UK
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 70%
Homegrown Index: 79
6. Jeep Cherokee
Number sold in US 2014: 178,508
Company HQ: UK
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 71%
Homegrown Index: 79.5
5. Chevrolet Cruze
Number sold in US 2014: 273,060
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 60%
Homegrown Index: 80
4. Chevrolet Malibu
Number sold in US 2014: 188,519
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 62%
Homegrown Index: 81
3. Ford Explorer
Number sold in US 2014: 209,994
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 65%
Homegrown Index: 82.5
2. Chevrolet Equinox
Number sold in US 2014: 242,242
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 65%
Homegrown Index: 82.5
1. Ford F-Series
Number sold in US 2014: 753,851
Company HQ: USA
Research and development: USA
Assembled: USA
Total percentage of American Parts: 65%
Homegrown Index: 82.5
Note on tiebreakers: While the original index allows a tie, this article does not. There are multiple instances where vehicles achieved the same Kogod score, so in order to differentiate between them, we used sales data to break the tie on the grounds that the one that sells more has the greater overall impact.