How Much Do Top Gear Road Trips Cost?

Before its well-publicized demise, Top Gear routinely orchestrated some of the most insane and well-planned road trips...in the world. They're the kind of road trips anyone would want to attempt, and that's a problem. To buy three cars, ship them halfway across the world, and cover every expense associated with an extended vacation costs, well, no one outside the show knows, really. Until now.
A British car leasing site just put together an infographic that breaks down the costs of two of the show's most ambitious journeys. The ultimate answer? Upwards of $40,000. And that doesn't count the small army the show calls a crew. Just Clarkson, Hammond, and May. And food. You don't want Jeremy Clarkson getting hungry.
