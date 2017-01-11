How to beat a Traffic Ticket

8. Reschedule your case. Do it again.

You’ve probably heard a story from of one of your parents’ friends who got out of a ticket because Leo didn’t show up in court. And that actually can work since you have the right to question the issuing officer, but scheduling practices are such now that Leo is much more likely to be there, waiting for you.

What you want to do is work the scheduling system against itself. If every single person fought their ticket, especially in more populated cities, the traffic courts probably wouldn't have enough staff to handle the extra caseload. Anecdotally, tickets have been lost this way, but at the very least you’re further reducing the odds that Leo will be there with you.