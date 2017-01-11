13 Tips For Buying A Car At A Police Auction

4. If you're looking at an old cop car, check the hour meter instead of the odometer

Mileage won’t tell you a whole lot about the wear and tear on the car, since the engine is generally running idle every time officers set up camp waiting for some speeder to come along. Police cars have what’s called an hour meter, which as the name suggests, tells you exactly how much time the car has spent running.



5. Check to see if it’s drivable The auction won’t let you take it for a test drive, but if you can, start the engine, look for smoke, and listen for odd noises. You won’t always have that opportunity, however. Some cars don’t even come with keys.