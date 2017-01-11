How To Do A Wheelie On A Motorcycle: 3 Easy Steps

Doing a wheelie on a motorcycle might seem like it requires intense technical skill. But in reality, despite the obvious danger behind it, it's something within reach of anyone who has the stones to try it, and you can do it in three easy steps. Let's break them down with our friend Jamie Robinson from MotoGeo.

Step One

You want to start slow. This is big, since you're going to have to accelerate to get that front up.

Step Two

Pop the clutch. Pull it in and release it fast, which will make that rear end surge forward. Coordinate it with a little extra acceleration and that front will pop right up.