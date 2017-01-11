Cars

12 Magnificent Cars You Could Easily Destroy With A Crowbar

By Published On 04/21/2015
The automobile. Mankind's finest creation and a vital part of transportation for those living on land. Enter the crowbar, the car's 3rd most mortal enemy behind larger cars and monster trucks. Much like rocks and scissors, one of these things is not made to be hit by the other. 

So, here are 12 vehicles that you should thinking about definitely not ever letting someone hit with a crowbar.

Dodge

Dodge Viper GTS

Oh, for sure. 

Flickr/Gloumouf

Ferrari 250 GTO

Don't even thinking about bringing a Ferrari to crowbar country. 

Jaguar

Jaguar XJ220

Ruined.  

Amelia Island

Mercury XM-800

Lock this baby up. 

Porsche

2016 Boxster Spyder

The strong metal arm of the law would f*ck this Spyder right up. 

BMW

BMW E30 M3

Roses are red/crowbars are black/a BMW + vandalism = totally wack. 

Startech

Startech Jaguar F-Type

Both the Jaguar car and jaguar animal would get ruined under the force of a mean crowbarring. 

Morgan

2015 Morgan Aero 8

#REKT

Cadillac 

 2016 Cadillac CT6

Ugh, look at this beauty. Now imagine it with a cracked windshield and crowbar marks all over the hood. Life ruined. 

Lincoln

Lincoln Continental Concept

Here's a concept that works: don't let any stray crowbars hit your Lincoln Continental Concept.

Galpin Auto Sports

Aston Martin Thunderbolt

A crow would cause minimal to no damage on an Aston Martin...a crowbar on the other hand...?!?!

Porsche

Porsche GT3 RS

This Porsche is sweet ride. How bummed would you be if you couldn't drive it because of crowbar injuries? Lots, I bet. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and was on Full House once. Find him on Twitter here: @CandyandPizza.

