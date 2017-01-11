12 Magnificent Cars You Could Easily Destroy With A Crowbar

The automobile. Mankind's finest creation and a vital part of transportation for those living on land. Enter the crowbar, the car's 3rd most mortal enemy behind larger cars and monster trucks. Much like rocks and scissors, one of these things is not made to be hit by the other.
So, here are 12 vehicles that you should thinking about definitely not ever letting someone hit with a crowbar.
Dodge Viper GTS
Oh, for sure.
Ferrari 250 GTO
Don't even thinking about bringing a Ferrari to crowbar country.
Jaguar XJ220
Ruined.
Mercury XM-800
Lock this baby up.
2016 Boxster Spyder
The strong metal arm of the law would f*ck this Spyder right up.
BMW E30 M3
Roses are red/crowbars are black/a BMW + vandalism = totally wack.
Startech Jaguar F-Type
Both the Jaguar car and jaguar animal would get ruined under the force of a mean crowbarring.
2015 Morgan Aero 8
#REKT
2016 Cadillac CT6
Ugh, look at this beauty. Now imagine it with a cracked windshield and crowbar marks all over the hood. Life ruined.
Lincoln Continental Concept
Here's a concept that works: don't let any stray crowbars hit your Lincoln Continental Concept.
Aston Martin Thunderbolt
A crow would cause minimal to no damage on an Aston Martin...a crowbar on the other hand...?!?!
Porsche GT3 RS
This Porsche is sweet ride. How bummed would you be if you couldn't drive it because of crowbar injuries? Lots, I bet.
