Cars

15 Ways To Piss Off Your Valet

By Published On 09/12/2014 By Published On 09/12/2014
Valet Parking
PPS Parking

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

Valet parking is often a nightmare. But a nightmare for whom, exactly? That depends on which side of the transaction you sit. Recently we caught up with several current and former professional car-parkers who gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what pisses them off the most—many of their (extremely justified) responses may surprise you. 

Employ valets often? Maybe time to leave the two-seater at home, rich dude.

Related

related

This Is Why You Never Valet Park Your Supercar

related

Watch This Valet Destroy A Lamborghini

related

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Is The Fastest Muscle Car Ever

related

This Is Why You Never Valet Park Your Supercar
Valet Parking Stub
Vegas Chatter

1. Lose your ticket.

Your ticket is just a tiny sheet of paper that you should put in your wallet right away, no hesitation. If you somehow lose it during the course of events, you'll still get your car, but you've just made everything that much more complicated in an industry where complication is the enemy.

There's no magical key on your keychain.
Express Auto

2. Keep entirely too many things on your keychain.

A keychain like this tells your valet you're much less likely to tip well than someone who has just the necessary keys. No, that 40-year-old mystery key isn't going to open some magical safe full of Scrooge McDuck's fortune. Lose it, and that USB drive you never use, too.

How to piss off your valet
RubyGoes

3. Ask your valet why he or she didn't wash and wax your car while you were gone.

Seriously. People do this. People you shouldn't be friends with. 

How to piss off your valet
Automotive

4. Ask your female valet if she can drive a stick.

Either you're making a poor attempt at innuendo and are sexually harassing her, or you're insinuating that, because she's female, she can't drive a manual transmission. Either way, dick move, and you shouldn't be allowed in public. 

related

I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track

related

Watch This Valet Destroy A Lamborghini
How to piss off your valet
Ferris Bueller's Day Off

5. Make any reference whatsoever to Ferris Bueller.

These jokes got old about 25 years ago.

Panties are a hot topic for valets.
Black Diamond

6. For girls: don't forget underwear.

We're just going to quote directly on this one: "If your girl is wearing a dress, the valet just saw her underwear, or her womanly parts."

Don't make your valet do things besides park your car.
Toledo Blade

7. Make the valet return to the car to pick up or drop off an item.

You couldn't have planned just a little bit ahead?

How to piss off your valet
Bill Selak

8. Run off with your key fob.

You'd be surprised how much this actually happens, especially with newer cars that don't require you to put a key in the ignition.

related

911 Killer? Mercedes Is Gunning For Porsche With The New AMG GT

related

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Is The Fastest Muscle Car Ever
How to piss off your valet
TomStockton

9. Leave your cigarette butts in the ashtray.

You have the right to smoke in your car, but when your valet gets in and the A/C blows all that stale smoke and ash right back in his or her face, you're the jerk.

Tip your valets, yeah?
RINF

10. Stiff them on the tip.

We really thought this one would've been obvious. Valets aren't parking your car out of the kindness of their hearts.

How to piss off your valet
CarBodyRepairShopBristol

11. Point to an old scratch and joke that it's new.

You envision fits of laughter. Your valet envisions looking for a new job, because people get fired for that. You are not funny. 

Always, always tip your valet
AITY Blog

12. Tell your valet to "park it close"...but don't tip.

Your valet is more than happy to park at the closest possible spot if you're more than happy to pay for the privilege. Otherwise, your car's getting stationed in by the Chili's across the street in the snow.

related

I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track
"The heat will activate the filth."
Autopia

13. Roll up in a car that's trashed.

From our valet: "Picking up this car is 10 times worse than parking it. The heat will activate the filth, causing it to go airborne, so when you hop into the 110-degree, sickeningly sweet smelling driver seat you're instantly covered in the pestilence. It's sort of like getting out of your car in the Everglades and becoming instantly soaked with sweat, only infinitely stinkier."

This is not your Ferrari
Damian Morys

14. Point at a Ferrari, pretending it's yours.

Your feet kind of give it away. Ferrari owners don't wear Birkenstocks, okay? Also, again: you are not funny. 

Don't be that guy with the sports car.
Order_242

15. Drive a two-seater sports car.

"Two-seat sports cars are for smug, prematurely balding middle-aged guys...They are what Jettas are to teenage girls. These people act like it's a privilege, but nobody wants to drive their stupid car.

Any valet who has worked for more than a week has driven something much more exciting. The only silver lining to parking some guy's sports car is his date/wife's inevitable look of embarrassment when he makes some dick-ish remark that's related to Ferris Bueller."

How to piss off your valet
Cannabis Culture

Bonus: How do you get on their good side? Don't hide your weed.

Chances are they're going to find it anyway. Leaving it where they can find it basically amounts to an extra tip.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. The last time he let a valet park his car was in the spring of 2001, and he hated that car anyway. Follow his long walks from the parking lot on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

related

READ MORE
How Motorsport Has Transformed Every Car on the Road

related

READ MORE
How to Get Top Dollar When Selling Your Used Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like